Fortnite: the King Shark skin could be added

The consistent, high-budget crossovers of the Fortnite are always welcome, with anything, from Marvel and DC to Sony and Xbox, which have appeared in some form or manner in the past. As some have remained more consistent, like Batman, there is the added advantage that the game is always in step with the times. For example, it gives you time to adjust when something big like comes out James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad movie.

Before its release, Fortnite has released a crossover with Bloodsport. His introduction into the game referred to many other characters from the film, in particular Starro’s back bling and Harley Quinn, Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker and King Shark sprays. This, along with other odds and ends, seemed to be the extension of the crossover Fortnite Suicide Squad, but now a recent leak suggests otherwise.

MORE UPCOMING / SCRAPPED SKINS! – Weasel (Suicide Squad)

– King Shark (Suicide Squad)

– Jester (Male, Female & King?)

– Jurassic Archeology (Male)

– Male counterpart of Komplex

– A male Halloween skin from Save The World – HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

According to the well-known content creator of Fortnite, HYPEX, it seems that a skin for King Shark and Weasel are coming to the game. It is worth noting, however, that the mention of these two skins comes from a list of “upcoming” or “canceled” Fortnite skins. This also includes a skin Jester (female, male and “king”), Jurassic Archeology (male), Komplex (male) and Save the World Halloween skin (male).

Self King Shark and Weasel they are really “coming”, fans may get information about them very soon. Apparently too the Halo Masterchief skin should return to Fortnite, but for more details on it we invite you to take a look at this article.

Source: GameRant