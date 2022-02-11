Fortnite, the new (and very rich) update is available

Update 12:45: Epic Games released a few minutes ago the update 19.20 for Fortnite.

The v19.20 version of the Battle Royale introduces a new POI, Concealed cavetakes a classic weapon (the heavy rifle), a version of the Stinger submachine gun with some new changes, as well as the Haven mask collection and more.

The full patch notes can be found at this address, which also include bug fix of some importance.

Original article:

Fortnite continues to release content for the community, also and above all in the form of downloadable updates: today, February 1st, it is the turn of a new update of some importance.

The most famous battle royale of all time has in fact never often to offer news to players, whether it is free skins or corrections of various kinds.

Lately Fortnite And Marvel have solidified their bond with a new must-see Spider-Man themed crossover event.

This, not to mention that last January 18 the last update turned out to be really very rich, with a return of a historical feature of the Epic game.

Now, as reported by colleagues from DualShockersEpic Games is about to release today Fortnite 19.20so much so that we are waiting for the official patch notes servers appear to have gone offline at the time of writing, for the usual scheduled maintenance.

The update will bring us a lot of news dedicated to the Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode.

According to Shiina, famous and reliable insider of Fortnitethe new update will also bring new themed items Star Wars or Spider-Man, something that will send fans of the respective brands into jujube soup. We therefore expect the update to go online by the end of the day.

While waiting to learn more, we remind you that Fortnite a few days ago also welcomed a famous protagonist of Arcanedirectly from the world of League of Legends.

But not only that: a few weeks ago the Epic Games battle royale welcomed one of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all time.

Not to mention that someone had also unveiled before the official announcement the collaboration with Hawkeye to celebrate the TV series available on Disney +.