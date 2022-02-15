Fortnite: the new update adds a curious function

After a series of not too exciting updates, Epic Games continues to add a series of small innovations that make the experience on Fortnite even more pleasant and detailed. In addition to a series of themed skins and unique collaborations, the American company has revealed just today what the ones will be upcoming important news coming to the evergreen battle royale.

As announced in a new post on the official website, Epic Games has confirmed that with the arrival of the 19.30 version of the Fortnite Royal Battle mode, the new and improved ones will also be introduced gyroscopic controls on PlayStation and PC consoles. Additionally, the mode selection splash screen that used to appear on PlayStation, Xbox and PC has been removed, meaning that after loading players will enter the game lobby directly.

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch and Android already had gyroscope-based motion controls before version 19.30, but with this update these controls have also been added on the versions of the popular battle royale for the most PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC platforms. With this addition, players will be able to control the camera by rotating the controller.

In addition, the gyro controls can offer greater accuracy than the standard target, but do not have to replace it completely. In addition to this novelty, the development team has also fixed a number of minor issues and bugs that had been found in the game.