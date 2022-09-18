Entertainment

Fortnite: The Paradigm is confirmed to be Brie Larson

fortnite season 4 It’s official, because Paradise, the name given to this new iteration of the fashionable battle royale, arrives today. As usual, we are already at work to explore and tell you about all the news that are coming, and one of them is Paradigm’s identity: none other than Brie Larsonthe American actress whom we have seen on more than one occasion in the skin of the Captain Marvel.

His presence was an open secret, because it was last June, during the final event of Season 2 (Collision / Impact) when his voice in English in full broadcast set off all the alarms. And now it’s a reality: brie Larson is one of The Seven.

Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 3: all the news

In this link you have all the trailers of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3. If you are looking forward to getting into the game to enjoy the new season to the fullest, do not hesitate to consult our complete Fortnite guide, in which we will expand and detail all the important content of the game, such as how to complete all the Missions, what are the best methods to get XP and level up fastor how to unlock all the skins of the new Battle Pass.

What time does Fortnite Season 4 start?

These are the schedules for everyone, although you must bear in mind that first there is a maintenance period. Therefore, we may have to add several hours to the time of the starting gun.

  • Spain (peninsula and Balearic Islands): 08:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.
  • Spain (Canary Islands): 07:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.
  • Argentina, Brazil, Chili Y Uruguay: 03:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.
  • bolivia, Cuba, Dominican Republic Y Venezuela: 02:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.
  • Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama Y Peru: 01:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 18.
  • Costa Rica, The Savior, Guatemala, Honduras Y Nicaragua: 00:00 on Sunday, September 18.

