Fortnite: The Paradigm is confirmed to be Brie Larson

fortnite season 4 It’s official, because Paradise, the name given to this new iteration of the fashionable battle royale, arrives today. As usual, we are already at work to explore and tell you about all the news that are coming, and one of them is Paradigm’s identity: none other than Brie Larsonthe American actress whom we have seen on more than one occasion in the skin of the Captain Marvel.

His presence was an open secret, because it was last June, during the final event of Season 2 (Collision / Impact) when his voice in English in full broadcast set off all the alarms. And now it’s a reality: brie Larson is one of The Seven.

Fortnite Season 4 Chapter 3: all the news

In this link you have all the trailers of Season 4 of Fortnite Chapter 3.

