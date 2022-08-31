Fortnite: the Queen of Pop approaching? The first info

Fortnite’s new update rolled out yesterday, and it didn’t take long for early dataminers to find clues to potential upcoming collaborations.

Summary Fortnite: the Poker Face soon in the game?

Fortnite and music: a story that lasts

Fortnite: the Poker Face soon in the game?

If Fortnite’s month of August was marked by its XXL collaboration with Dragon Ball Super, all good things must come to an end and players must now look to the future. A future that seems already written since Tuesday. Indeed, every week, the second day of the week hosts a maintenance as well as a mini update of the battle royale. The perfect opportunity for info seekers, or data minersto discover what Epic Games can plot for its game.

This week, therefore, it seems to be the turn of the star singer Lady Gaga to arrive in Fortnite. the data miner Max (better known as @FNLeaksAndInfo) got his hands on an audio file concerning one of the artist’s flagship titles since it is the track Poker face but revisited.

Lady Gaga could arrive in Fortnite! A new collaborative emote has been added in this update named jug-band. When four players are involved, she is reminiscent of her hit “Poker Face!” What do you think ?

Fortnite and music: a story that lasts

Obviously, this is a rumor here: the arrival of Lady Gaga has not yet been formalized by Fortnite or Epic Games. We will then equip ourselves with tweezers and moderate our enthusiasm for this potential emote. Still, it is legitimate to consider the imminent arrival of the singer of Poker face. Indeed, it would not be the first artist from the musical world to cross the doors of the island. This was the case for Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, Major Lazer or even Marshmallo.

Inevitably, this rumor agitates the sphere of music lovers who are just waiting to see their favorite artists in concert on the Fortnite stage: this was particularly the case with Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. Besides that, he is another world-renowned entertainer who has also been rumored to join the battle royal. In mid-August, it was the rapper Eminem who was at the center of rumors around an outfit created for him.