Fortnite, the Suicide Squad takes shape in the title of Epic Games

After the introduction of Harley Quinn and Bloodsport skins, Fortnite is about to fill up on The Suicide Squad, implementing other skins related to the latest DC film released in theaters this August in the roster of costumes. The indiscretion would come from HYPEX, famous leaker who usually always hits the target.

Fortnite Chapter 2 is about to start its eighth season on September 12, 2021, but at the moment no official introduction of new skins has been confirmed for the occasion. There were already some rumors about the introduction of Pacemaker from The Suicide Squad around January, but it seems that the Epic Games game is about to incorporate other components of the suicide squad as well as other skins related to other brands and franchises with which Fortnite is collaborating for its usual crossovers.

According to HYPERX, to fill the ranks of the Suicide Squad on Fortnite Weasel and King Shark are also coming. The leaker also talks about a Halloween skin from Save the World mode and one male counterpart of Komplex, as well as of an Archaeologist “Jurassic“ (collaboration with Jurassic World?) it’s a skin called “Jester“ in three different forms: masculine, feminine and “King”. All of these skins would add to the crossover universe of the game.

MORE UPCOMING / SCRAPPED SKINS! – Weasel (Suicide Squad)

– King Shark (Suicide Squad)

– Jester (Male, Female & King?)

– Jurassic Archeology (Male)

– Male counterpart of Komplex

– A male Halloween skin from Save The World – HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2021

Staying in the world of comics but moving from the DC dimension of Fortnite, new costumes related to the Marvel world would also be arriving, probably for the launch of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe films, as we told you in this article. The most sensational skins that have appeared in recent rumors, however, certainly belong to the two Hollywood actors Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth. In the meantime, Fortnite Chapter 2 is about to introduce the new Impostors game mode, with features that follow the gameplay of Among Us whose developers do not seem to have liked the similarities.