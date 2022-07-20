Fortnite: the video game plans a crazy collaboration with Lady Gaga?

After Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, Lady Gaga should soon land in Fortnite for a breathtaking event.

Good news for Fortnite lovers! According to the latest rumors, the famous video game from Epic Games is planning a crazy collaboration with Lady Gaga. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Fortnite the king of collaborations

It’s no longer a secret, Fortnite is one of the video games most popular with gamers. The reason ? Epic Games creation just keeps getting better.

Moreover, the collaborations are numerous to make the happiness of the players. Lately, the Battle Royale even offered devotees a major partnership with Thor. And this, on the occasion of the theatrical release of the film Thor, Love and Thunder.

A way for the game to introduce new characters, but also new options. Outside of the MCU, Fortnite also offers a plethora of associations.

From Indiana Jones to Lara Croft via the famous Brazilian soccer player Neymar. Characters who did not fail to be unanimous when they arrived in the game.

Far from resting on its laurels, Epic Games has also taken the decision to honor a popular American blockbuster. To know, Transformers.

This Tuesday, July 19, Fortnite celebrated the birthday of the robots. According to the latest information from data-miner Shiina relayed by our colleagues at Millenium, “Battle Royale players have indeed found several elements. Hinting that Transformers robots should make their way into the Battle Royale”.

In addition, “Hasbro was celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Transformers franchise. But also and above all that “something is being built on the map”. It seems that this is the sculpture of the man-truck. The one from Fortnite Chapter 1. Which looks like a Transformer. And which therefore seems to be making a comeback”.

A news that quickly aroused strong reactions from Fortnite fans. MCE TV tells you more about upcoming collabs.

Lady Gaga soon in the Battle Royale?

As you will have understood, Fortnite does not lack imagination to please its players. Thus, a brand new skin should soon join the Battle Royale.

After Ariana Grande, it’s then Lady Gaga’s turn to land in the game. In any case, this is what the latest rumors seem to indicate.

According to the information posted by Sportskeedathe video game developer recently hinted at this collab by posting several card changes related to the famous singer.

With the release of the v21.30 update On Monday, July 18, developer Fortnite added a lot of new material to the game with some new stuff pending.

But that was without counting on the curiosity of the data-miners who discovered the hidden data. Thus, it would seem that Epic Game is preparing for release another concert.

Eh yes ! Lady Gaga should indeed perform on the virtual stage during a live event. A moment that players will surely not miss. It remains to know the date of this appointment. To be continued…