Fortnite: the video game will organize a special event for this summer?

The famous video game, Fortnite would it be preparing a big event for this summer? We give you more details!

A summer event coming soon?

Fortnite is more than just a video game. Over the years, Epic Games has managed to make it a world of reference for gamers and pop culture.

Almost every year, the creator of Fortnite organizes an event to celebrate summer and the holidays. The goal being for the players to celebrate the arrival of good weather and this often highly anticipated summer break.

And since it’s already mid-July, we wonder if Fortnite has something planned for us this year. And the answer is yes !

It seems that the famous video game is in the process of prepare a special event for this summer. For the moment, nothing has been made official yet. But if we bring together the various rumors that are circulating on this subject, we can already have a small glimpse of what Fortnite could be up to.

According to information from the Gamewave site, Fortnite provides a beach area for players. This one will be soberly baptized Summer Beach. Gamers can also find a skatepark here!

The new version of Tilted should also arrive with this event. And the possibility of burying yourself in the sand will also come back like at the end of chapter 2. We love it!

Still according to the same source, this event should not delay landing in the game! We tell you more.

Fortnite celebrates summer

According to some rumors, Fortnite should soon launch its summer event. Indeed, some believe that it will take place on July 19th. But for the moment, this date is not yet official.

But it might well be possible. In effect, the update 21.30 is scheduled for this Tuesday, July 19. As a reminder, this requires maintenance of the Fortnite servers.

Thereby, the new challenges and the new summer universe could well land after this update. Players will therefore perhaps have the opportunity to discover this new space in the afternoon itself. From 15h.

We will therefore have to wait until Tuesday afternoon to find out for sure. In the meantime, we always know that Fortnite has a knack for surprising its fans.

Over the years, the famous video game has become much more than just a gaming franchise. Indeed, Fortnite is a real phenomenon! A virtual world where reality invites itself at every opportunity.

Moreover, to stand out and rise among the best video games in historyFortnite multiplies collaborations. And the list is very long!

Marvel, Star Wars, Assasin’s Creed or even Predator… the references are numerous. Lately, the world of anime has also found its place in video games.

But that’s not all. Fortnite has also managed to integrate real stars into its game. Thus, gamers have already had the opportunity to attend concerts by Ariana Grande, for example, to name but one! See you on July 19 to find out what the Fortnite update has in store for us.