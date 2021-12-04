Fortnite tonight will change forever, message arrives to players

A message arrives for the future of Fortnite. Epic Games contacts some players directly for a request

We are here to talk about one of the most important changes in the world of video games. Epic Games has decided that tonight will be the time to completely change the way to bring something truly incredible. Precisely in this regard, the Battle Royale, Fortnite the fulcrum of the company, will undergo one of the most important epochal changes ever and everything is reported in a message.

In fact, to understand the scope of the event, we would like to underline that even the company contacted the leakers and dataminers more important to explicitly ask that they do not provide any kind of clue or indiscretion online. But what is happening that is so momentous? Fortnite is ready to welcome the update that will permanently change everything.

The message to the Fortnite leakers and dataminers

In fact, they just come testimonials on social networks by names of a certain level within the world of Battle Royale such as HypeX, ShiinaBR and iFireMonkey. Some are still considering whether to say at least something, while others are even trying to entertain a debate with the developers to understand what will be good for both sides.

All this importance is reserved precisely for thearrival of the new chapter the craziest island ever. In fact, tonight there will be the final event of Chapter 2, and next month the following finally debuts. The Chapter 3 about to arrive. iFireMonkey he thought a lot about the request that comes directly from the company, and said he was somewhat undecided. He confessed that “What I think is that if anyone is able to leak the update I don’t see why I shouldn’t post leaks, as regardless of whether people will see these posts anyway”.

This particular doubt on the part of the data miner relies on a certain topic that they have brought to the surface. As only the most important have been contacted, this could give theopportunity for the less known and therefore don’t feel directly from Epic that you can take over and publish something. That’s why the most famous are wondering about whether or not to respect the will of Epic.

What we do know is that, given the company’s interest, this indicates that there is one surprise like mine before. Surely the company does not want this event to be leaked before the presentation and therefore ruin the wait of the players.