Fortnite: Top 12 Best Anime Skins in Gaming!

Here are the Top 12 best anime skins in Epic Games famous video game, Fortnite! We tell you everything.

Fortnite and its incredible collaborations… Discover the 12 best anime skins who marked the players! MCE TV tells you everything.

Anime in Fortnite

Over the years, the Fortnite video game has continued to amaze its fans with increasingly surprising collaborations. Indeed, it must be said that the players do not have time to get bored.

Besides, the collaborations on the Epic Games game have become commonplace. Star Wars, DC Comics, Marvel or even artists like Ariana Grande… so there is something to amaze us!

As anime are very successful, so it was only natural that they would also make their way into the Fortnite game. The famous video game has also collaborated with very popular manga and anime series.

Like Naruto for example. Today, we invite you to discover the 12 best anime collab in Fortnite game!

Lexa

Players who have reached level 73 of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Battle Pass have had the opportunity to discover Lexa’s skin. His character model is also unique! And be careful not to succumb to his misleading smile.

Orochimaru

“You don’t really understand the value of something until it’s been taken away from you. » Orochimaru is one of 8 iconic characters of Naruto. He is also famous for seeking immortality, by all means!

Itachi Uchiha

“Even the strongest opponent always has a weakness” can we read in description of his skin on Fortnite. In the game, we find it with his classic outfit and Black Ops gear.

Yuki

Although she seems sweet and shy, Yuki is awesome! Fans love her in-game skin, especially for her style that mixes anime codes and modern accessories.

Hinata Hyuga

This outfit available on Fortnite highlights Hinata Hyuga. You should know that the latter was heiress of the Hyuga clan. But she was deemed unfit to take on this responsibility.

Gaara

Gaara and Fifth Kazkage fans will not be disappointed with the skins of these characters in the video game. Those who use his skin will also be able to use his powers which allow him to roll on a cloud of sand! We love.

Erisa

“A lost princess from a forgotten kingdom of warriors” can we read on its in-game description. Fortnite players can access the Erisa’s skin in Chapter 3, Season After 9 Battle Stars.

Sasuke Uchiwa

Anime fans will love this skin in Fortnite game. It’s also a very good skin for those who like to wear duos. As a reminder, this character is a best friend-rival of Naruto!

Sakura Haruno

“We have to be strong. You and me together”: a description that says a lot about this character! Sakura Haruno is faithful to her character in the famous anime. We love.

Chigusa

In this skin, the Epic Games teams have outdone themselves. This skin is perfect for anime fans who also want to stay within the theme of a cel-shaded and unique design.

Kakashi Hatake

This character is a favorite of anime fans. This talented ninja therefore has all the elements necessary for his success. Players who want to succeed in the game should listen carefully to his words of wisdom.

Naruto Uzumaki

One of the best manga skin in the Fortnite game therefore remains without too many surprises Naruto! The players were also thrilled when they discovered it in the favorite video game.

Although he comes with his original outfit, it is also possible to have him with a Seventh Hokage style. Which is more modern.