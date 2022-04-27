Fortnite: two Street Fighter fighters land in the game!

From April 29, Fortnite will offer two new Street Fighter license skins, Blanka and Sakura!

Fortnite continues to exploit known licenses. Starting April 29 at around 2 a.m., two new skins will be available in the store. The famous video game bet on Street Fighter and two cult video game characters: Blanka and Sakura!

The licenses and Fortnite, it’s a bit of a love story. The famous Battle Royale has always offered new skins from the biggest names in pop culture. After Marvel, Star Warsor Stranger Things, it’s the turn of street fighter to collaborate with Fortnite !

Indeed, two cult characters of the franchise street fighter are coming to the game on April 29. It’s about Blanka and Sakura. From 2 a.m., it will be possible to buy them in the shop and play with them.

These two skins are coming in Fortnite to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the license street fighter. And for this occasion, there will not only be skins available! Awesome !

In effect, Fortnite also offers equipment for both skins. Thus, for Blanka, it is possible to buy the back accessory Blanka Chanthe deck “Tropical hazard skewer” and a secondary outfit Blanka Delgado. There’s even an emote “Blanka’s backflip”.

The same for Sakura who benefits from a secondary outfit “Sakura Gym”a back accessory “Catch-Hanakaze” and a pickaxe. But no emote for Sakura! It is therefore the “Kayari Buta” glider that is available.

This isn’t the first time Street Fighter has landed in Fortnite. In effect, the skins of Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile and Cammy had already been through the in-game store! But a little novelty should not displease Street Fighter fans!

The fight begins 🥊 The two fighters of @StreetFighter Blanka and Sakura come to fight. Check out their two planned tournaments, including a mobile-only tournament! Details: https://t.co/DU7yDY5tbU pic.twitter.com/UDf7UPyKaI — Official Fortnite 🇫🇷 (@FortniteFR) April 26, 2022

A Battle Royale with worldwide success

The strength of Fortnite lies in the skins. Indeed, each player wants to be unique and have his own skin. So that’s why Fortnite multiplies projects with other licenses.

With street fighter, Fortnite innovate! In effect, The Battle Royale is holding two new cups in honor of the two new skins. They take place this Wednesday, April 27 on the phone and in the mode “Zero Building”. From April 28, the cups will be on all media.

The big winners of these tournaments will have a new loading screen, called “New Bonuses”. Awesome !

But Fortnite is used to working with major franchises. Recently, it’s Assassin’s Creed that happened in the game. But Fortnite sometimes offers wackier skins!

Stars like football player Neymar, singer Ariana Grande and actor Dwayne Johnson were entitled to their skin in the game. And last week, Coachella music festival skins have disembarked. We love !

But Fortnite is obliged to continue to stand out because Ubisoft seeks to compete with gaming with its new Battle Royale: Project Q! In any case, he hasn’t finished surprising us with new skins. Just that !