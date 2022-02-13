Fortnite, Uncharted’s Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer arrive next week

Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, the two protagonists of the series Unchartedwill arrive soon in Fortnite.

To reveal it is a video published on the official YouTube channel of the game that gives us all the details on the collaboration, even a release date. In the night between 17 and 18 February 2022, four skins should appear in the Fortnite store: two of Nathan Drake and two of Chloe Frazer. In addition to the regular skins in the style of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, each character will have an alternative based on the upcoming movie in a few days.

The crossover event between Fortnite and Uncharted is called “Sic parvis magna” and will bring, in addition to the skins, new items such as the Second Hand Saber and Parashurama Ax Pickaxes, Sully’s hang glider and the Update Journal emote.

“After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you,” teased Epic Games. “Come across Drake’s maps on the Island and let them guide you to buried treasure! Dig the treasure with your pickaxe and enjoy the valuable loot ”.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and mobile.





