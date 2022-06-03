Fortnite unveils its amazing partnership with a French brand!

Fortnite offers an amazing collaboration with a well-known French brand: Générale d’Optique.

Accustomed to collabs of all kinds, Fortnite joins forces this time with a surprising French brand, the General of Optics. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Fortnite: the king of partnerships

For several years Fortnite stands out as the benchmark battle royale. Since the beginning of 2022, an average of 24 million players have connected to Fortnite during the same day. Besides, 268 to 272 million players have connected to the game during each month of 2022. Incredible!

To attract as many players, Fortnite has a few small techniques. Thus, the Epic Games video game relies heavily on customization. Each player wishes to be unique, and with Fortniteit’s possible !

Thanks to skins, gamers can differentiate themselves on the battlefield. Besides, Fortnite don’t hesitate to make big collabs’ with Marvel, DC Comics or Star Wars.

Not long ago, the mythical character of the 80s Robocop has entered the game. Enough to delight nostalgics and gamers!

That’s not all. Last April, Fortnite welcomed two key characters of the saga street fighter : Blanka and Sakura.

All these novelties are very appealing to players, who can then use their favorite characters in the game: Spider-Man, Harley Quinn… Even sportsmen or gamers, like Neymar Jr or Ninja exist. Very good !

Besides, Fortnite seems not to want to stop there. Indeed, the battle royale comes to sign a collaboration with a French brand: the General of Optics. MCE TV tells you more!

Glasses in the colors of the game?

It is a partnership that is surprising. On paper, no one expected such a meeting, especially among gamers. However, it is. Fortnite and the General of Optics work together.

In effect, the General of Optics distributes a brand of glasses called Unofficial. For the first time, the French brand announces a named collection Fortnite with Unofficial. Thus, the design and colors of the pairs of glasses are very inspired by the famous video game.

Several models are offered: Meowscles, Cubes, Peely, Midas, Cuddle Team Leader and Victory Royale. Some have a more sporty look, others look like aviator glasses… There’s something for everyone!

These are pairs of glasses inspired by Fortnite, but thoughts for the players too. The collection is made for the 18-30 age bracket and includes two models of anti-blue light glasses. Enough to avoid eye fatigue after a long time spent in front of the screen. Very good !

“With ever more surprising collections, Unofficial marks a turning point in the optical market with the very first collection of Fortnite glasses! This allows Générale d’Optique to getting closer to Generation Z »explains Hélène Masson, Director of GrandVision France in a press release.

It is therefore a rather original idea but which should appeal to fans of Fortnite. Like the skins, each pair is unique. What to want to collect them all.

So it remains to be seen whether this collaboration will mark people’s minds, as some have done it in the past. In any case Fortnite hasn’t finished surprising us!