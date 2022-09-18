Fortnite unveils SypherPK’s new skin in its video game!

SypherPK fans should be thrilled to hear that the skin is set to land in Fortnite on September 22.

Good news for Fortnite video game lovers. Epic Games has just unveiled the new SypherPK skin. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Fortnite an ultra popular video game

There are always so many of you to follow Fortnite news. And for good reason ! Since the launch of the video game, more and more players have succumbed to the creation of Epic Games.

The reason ? The game developer never ceases to satisfy gamers with novelties. Of the skins to weapons through vehicles, impossible to get bored!

Interviewed by the PlayStation blog after the release of Fortnite, Eric Williamson, head of design, confided in the success of the game.

“We are blown away by this success. We are extremely happy that players are enjoying the game and that it allows them to have a good time together! »

One of the main reasons for this success is none other than the involvement of the teams. “The team is constantly looking to improve everything that affects all levels”.

“A lot of it is based on player feedback. Whether it’s improving performance, creating new content, or updating existing gameplay elements, we’re always looking to improve the experience. »

In addition, the head of design at Fortnite added: “We have people working on both modes that influence each other in many ways. »

“For example, a lot of Battle Royale content was first designed for PvE. In the other direction, a version of the Combat Pro control system that our team implemented in Battle Royale was later adapted for Save the World. »

“We work closely together and share a lot of content, so players in both modes can enjoy it on a daily basis. » MCE TV you says more about Fortnite.

A drop after drop after drop after drop. @SypherPK joining the Icon Series! Find out more: https://t.co/U79sRfMj6A pic.twitter.com/4l1ljEqLJk — (@) September 17, 2022

SypherPK finally arrives in video games

According to the latest information uploaded by Screen Rant, the latest Icon series skin is SypherPK. Fans of the latter should therefore jump for joy.

The Icon Series seems reserved for partners who have a special relationship with Fortnite. Among the latter, we then find musicians like Marshmello, Travis Scott or Ariana Grande.

But that’s not all ! There are also sports stars like LeBron James and Naomi Osaka. So the arrival of SypherPK in the Icon series shows what an important partner he has been for Epic Games.

Our colleagues report that the SpyherPK Icon Series skin will be available from September 22. It should have 3 styles. In particular the basic SypherPK. But also the Empowered version which gives the character a scar at eye level.

Finally, there should also be an optional Onyx mask. This can be superimposed on a Curse Back Bling. And finally, Sypher’s Scimitar Pickaxe and Sypher’s Strut emote should also land in Fortnite. Case to follow therefore… And very closely.