Fortnite updates with Mike Lowrey, Will Smith’s Bad Boys character

Mike Lowrey, the cop from Bad Boys played by Will Smith joins today Fortnite. The character is now available for purchase as a skin both individually and in bundles. His set includes a themed back bling and a pickaxe.

Some crossovers of Fortnite are more surprising than others and today’s official reveal of Mike Lowrey’s Bad Boys is one of them. Will Smith’s character debuts without his police partner, Marcus Bennett, and arrives with several additional cosmetics.

Lowrey arrives in the Item Shop as a character skin, this can be purchased individually or as a bundle with his complete Loose Cannon set. The set also includes the following items:

The back bling Detective’s Duffle

The Loose Cannon Cutters pickaxe

Will Smith’s Bad Boys’ character Mike Lowrey joins Fortnite! https://t.co/4ma0mdB28T pic.twitter.com/HZKdKhVK6M – GameSpot (@GameSpot) August 29, 2021

The Bad Boys series began in 1995 and has since seen the release of two sequels, the latest of which came last year after a seventeen-year hiatus from Bad Boys 2 in 2003. Negotiations are underway for a fourth film. Lowrey joins a number of other action heroes in Fortnite, many of which come from the world of comics such as Marvel and DC, in addition to many of Star Wars.

We don’t know when Mike Lowrey will come out of the Item Shop, but we expect it will take a few days for him to come out. The current season of play is in the home straight, so we can expect many more crossovers coming in Season 8 and beyond.