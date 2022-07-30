Fortnite v16.30 Patch Notes: Neymar Jr, New Mythical Weapons and More

Ahead of the developer summer break, Fortnite released update v21.30. It arrived with the No Sweat Summer event, map changes like Daily Bloomgle, the new Prime Shotgun, and more.

The hype for Fortnite v21.30 was scratching because Epic Games will soon go on hiatus until the second week of August. This means that the Battle Royale title will not undergo any live changes for the next few weeks, and the latest update should ensure that the community is not bored.

Fortnite v21.30 brings No Sweat Insurance NPC, Summer-themed POI and new No Sweat Summer event quests

Fortnite players desperately wanted to celebrate summer in Battle Royale modes this time around. Fortunately, the No Sweat Summer event is here with the v21.30 update.

No Sweat Insurance quests will replace Vibin quests for the next four weeks, as the scientist’s research into the Tree of Reality will be temporarily halted.

No Sweat Summer Quests

The latest Fortnite No Sweat Summer quests are:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event

Wear the No Sweat sign and place it in a sponsorship location

Take a lap around the boat race circuit after the start countdown

Make a character dance on a Boogie Bom

Emote at different locations on the promo dance floor

Ring the doorbells until they break

Take 3 seconds of air while driving a motorboat

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products

Place the No Sweat signs in an official trash can

Pop No Sweat Summer inflatables

Hop on umbrellas along the beach

Hit a beach ball and hit a giant beach ball

Shoot the firework flare gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Go through doors in different neighborhoods

Destroy large sea buoys with motorboat missiles

These quests will grant 15,000 XP each and a new Sweaty Sailer Umbrella Glider will be a free reward for completing them. The quests also indicate that the Boogie Bombs will return soon. The goofy item has been a fan favorite for ages, and it makes perfect sense that it would return in a Vibin’ themed season.

New summer-themed NPCs will now roam the island. These include:

Unpeeled

beach bomber

summer drift

The subscriber

Promenade Ruby

The Underwriter is Fortnite’s newest NPC and represents the New Sweat Insurance building in Tilted Towers. On the other hand, Unpeely, Beach Bomber and Boardwalk Ruby are famous characters that always come back during the summer.

Fortnite community will vote for Tilted Tower buildings via Rebuild the Block quests

Restoration of Tilted Towers began in Chapter 3 Season 3. Fortnite asked map builders to submit their best building designs and nine buildings were selected.

In the coming weeks, players will be donating bars for Tilted Towers construction projects. The design of the building with the most votes will officially be part of the POI. This will also help players complete the Rebuild the Block quests:

Bars vote for construction projects on The Block

Survive the Storm phases during the Rebuild Block event

Eliminate enemy players during the Rebuild Block event

Complete the steps for the Rebuild the Block quest (3/7/12).

It is clear that we will see new Rebuild The Block quests every week and the developers have not yet revealed the next steps.

To be fair, the XP crunch in Chapter 3 Season 3 might end now, as each Rebuild the Block quest will reward players with 14,000 XP.

Titted Tower building designs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

New Prime Shotgun and Ice-Cream consumable item enter the loot pool with Fortnite v21.30

A brand new Prime Shotgun will be available in Chests, Supply Drops, and Floor Loot with v21.30. The stats of this Rare rarity weapon are:

DPS -88

-88 reload time -4.5

-4.5 Spread -1

-1 clip size – 4

– 4 Head damage – 138

– 138 Rate of fire– 1.05

Leaks have revealed that the Prime Shotgun is an explosive weapon with a surprisingly long range for a shotgun. Its damage output is brilliant and the slow rate of fire seems to be the only downside.

New consumables have been added in the form of ice cream cones. These include:

Lil Whip’s Special Service for health and shield

for health and shield chasm Ice cream Cone which slowly heals health

which slowly heals health Frozen ice cream cone for health and it makes things slippery

for health and it makes things slippery ice-cream cone for health

for health Spicy ice cream cone for health and shield

Interestingly, the files for the Burst SMG have also been updated and it may return soon.

Daily Bugle changes to Daily Bloomgle in Fortnite v21.30 and other map changes

Epic Games continued the amazing Chapter 3 Season 3 map changes with the latest update. Daily Bugle, under the effect of the Reality Tree, is now called Daily Bloomgle. As usual, it will now switch between themes based on Neo Tilted, Coral Castle, Colossal Coliseum, etc.

The Reality Tree will continue to grow and after Daily Bugle it will reach Condo Canyon.

Finally, a summer-themed stage will be set up on the island for No Sweat Summer. This is where players can expect to complete their event-based quests and earn a ton of XP.

Patch updates will be released weekly, but no major Fortnite updates will arrive for almost a month now. The developers have already added weekly quests until week 10, and the Dragon Ball Z crossover will be released after the break.