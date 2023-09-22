Fortnite V26.10 Update: MHA Skins, Mythic Items, Pizza Party, and More! – BsNews.it

Released on September 12, Fortnite update V26.10 is the best version of the current chapter yet. In this update, Epic Games introduced several new changes and brought back some great features in the form of mythical items. Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at this latest V26.10 update!

Crossover with My Hero Academia

It is not the first time we see the crossover between Fortnite and My Hero Academia. If you are an avid player of the game, you will already know what happened in Chapter 4 Season 1.







While we got 4 iconic My Hero Academia characters in C4 S1, Fortnite update V26.10 introduces a second wave of 3 more MHA characters: Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido.







Each character only has one skin, but an alternate version can be unlocked by completing certain quests. Shoto’s alternate version features his half-ice suit, while Eijiro’s features his “hardened” muscular form. As for Mina, she has a completely different skirt outfit.

In case you can’t get these skins, don’t worry. Eldorado is here to rescue us! You can always get these MHA character skins in case you want to purchase a Fortnite account on this site.

mythical objects

Fortnite update V26.10 also brings back Deku’s “Smash” mythical item from C4 S1 and introduces a new one.

This new mythical item grants unfathomable power for both offense and defense on any Fortnite battlefield. Get ready to embrace Shoto Todoroki’s ICE WALL!

When activated, this mythical item causes a giant wall of ice to appear in front of you, knocking back anyone who dares to stand in your way. At the same time, it protects you and your companions from possible attacks. And since this ice wall has a lot of health, it is very difficult to knock it down.

And where to find it? It is simple. With a good eye, you can easily find Shoto’s Ice Wall power in normal and rare chests, as well as in All Might’s supplies.

All Might Supplies

Speaking of All Might’s supplies, let’s move on to the next section. As the name implies, All Might supplies are classic Fortnite supplies, but with one key difference. In addition to including regular essentials like medkits, these drops also contain these 2 mythical items: Shoto’s Ice Wall and Deku’s Smash.

The 2 Missions

Continuing the flow, Fortnite update V26.10 also introduces the Deku and Todoroki missions. As with all quest lines in Fortnite, completing these quests will grant you XP, and completing any of the 6 My Hero Academia quests will also allow you to level up instantly.

Other changes

In addition to the aforementioned highlights, Fortnite update V26.10 also brings back the Pizza Party healing items and introduces two new “Fortnite Boosts”: Game Times and Reckless SMG Cooldown.

What do you think of this update? Share your thoughts with us and let me know in the comments below!