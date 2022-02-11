Fortnite: week 10 updates

While Sanremo is finished and almost archived for this year, music in Italy does not stop: i Silk Sonic this Friday night they are ready to enter the scene on the craziest island of the battle royale. The magical duo made up of Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak is about to perform within Fortnite starting friday.

Fortnite x Bruno Mars

Silk Sonic on the stage

The American super-duo is about to conquer lobbies around the world with brand new skins coming out this weekend. The two costumes will be released with 4 styles. The first is normal with soft black trousers for Mars, while for Paak in a yellow suit, the second is winter with fur on both. The last two styles are the same and iconic of the songs “Smoking out the window” And “Skate“. The latter is responsive to eliminations, creating a blast of a flamboyant pattern on the ’70s dress, during the last 5-elimination stage.

Stages of the reactive costume

The two skins will come out in bundle form at the price of 3,000 V-Buck, while they will be available for purchase individually for 1,500, where the “Skate” emote and picks are included in addition to the two decorative backs. But Fortnite will also allow those who do not have V-Bucks to enjoy the two artists inside the cars scattered on the island: by tuning in to “Radio icons”You will be able to listen to the most famous tracks of Silk Sonic as you escape the oncoming storm.

Fortnite Valentine’s Day

Cupid, on whom will you shoot your arrows?

The party of lovers is about to arrive and Fortnite is not caught unprepared. Numerous skins dedicated to love are about to arrive in the shop in the days to come, and then end with a mega-roundup on the 16th at one in the morning. There Queen of Hearts decrypted in game files in week 9 of Chapter 3, it will most likely be released on 14 a Saint Valentine.

Meanwhile, the new one Automatic pistol has just been released inside the island, found inside the crates, drops, sharks and fishing areas, as well as in the ground loot.

Artwork of the Mandalorian and Grogu.

This is the way

Most likely, with the end of the series of The Book of Boba Fettwe will see the return of the skins of Star Wars in the shop together with a brand new emote of the Mandalorian motto “This is the way”. A curious note: the English sentence has not yet been discovered in the files, probably because it has not yet been entered (via @iFiremonkey). Will it mean something?

Preparation for the Season Finals

Fortnite Competitive is hard at work making a season finale with barrels. Two weeks of fire, here are the dates:

Qualifiers 17-18 February

Qualifiers 19-20 February

Semifinals February 24-27

Finals March 5-6

Provide Champion Series – new logo

This year the qualifiers held on two dates allow a greater number of couples to participate, allowing the first duo of each day to qualify directly for the final. In the semifinal the rules change which are as follows:

Session 1: 5 games; 2 and a half hours; 1st -50th place in the ranking based on competition points

Session 2: 5 games; 2 and a half hours; 1st -61th place in the ranking based on competition points

Session 3: 6 games; 3 hours; 1st -72nd place in the ranking based on competition points

Even in the final the mechanism changes: a couple can even finish early with 550 points or three Royal Wins. If no team meets the previous requirements, the 12 games will be played and whoever gets the most points will win first place, winning the largest share of the rich prize pool: more than $ 1,360,000 for Europe and more than $ 630,000 in NAE. If you would like to view the entire regulation, you can do it from here.

Patch 19.30 in testing phase

Next week, more precisely on Tuesday 15, it will be released the update 19.30 entered the test phase yesterday. We expect small changes to the map, some weapon balances, and maybe new ones machinery / drills that should invade the island, and above all that Fortnite allows us to guide them and use them as real tanks.