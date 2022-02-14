Fortnite will make you a treasure hunter with … Uncharted!

After collaborations with Spider-Man and Dune, Fortnite is preparing to welcome nothing less than … Uncharted! The popular PlayStation franchise will in fact be the protagonist of an upcoming collaboration with the house game Epic Games. Collaboration that will launch as soon as Naughty Dog’s IP-based film debuts in theaters in the coming weeks.

Tom Holland will play Drake in the Uncharted movie.

At least for now there is nothing confirmed, but as usual the data miner took care of it to discover the next Fortnite collaboration. As reported on Twitter by HYPEX, a user who has always been very close to Epic Games’ battle royale, the partnership with Uncharted will follow exactly the same steps already seen in the past with other icons of pop culture and the world of video games, or will introduce skins and in-game elements.

As specified in the twitter of HYPEX, the collaboration between Fortnite and Uncharted will officially start on February 17, 2022, the day before the release of the film inspired by the IP of Naughty Dog in US theaters. The players of the battle royale will be called to discover all the treasures buried in the game world, using a special treasure map that draws a lot of the maps used by Nathan Drake. Inside the chests there will be weapons, various materials, ammunition and gold. Later, however, the skins of Nathan and Sullivan should also be available, but at the moment the models have not yet been revealed by the data miner; in any case, it is not excluded that news will arrive shortly before the launch of this special collaboration.

A Week 11 Challenge goes live on the 17th that says “Collect Treasure using an Uncharted Treasure Map” and the Uncharted movie releases the next day, so here’s a possible collab! The Treasure Chest drops 4 legendary weapons, 4 good heals, 270 mixed mats, so much ammo & 100 Gold! pic.twitter.com/1YBX9olGQP – HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 1, 2022

Clearly, as usual, we invite you to wait for further information on the matter. But knowing how Epic Games manages to involve practically every brand existing on Earth to collaborate for Fortnite, we just have to wait for the official announcement of this special cross-over, which in all probability will be given shortly before the debut in the cinemas of the Uncharted film. As always, we invite you to stay tuned to Tom’s Hardware to not miss any news from the world of video games.