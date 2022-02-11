Fortnite will not receive support on Steam Deck and Epic Games. Explain why Eurogamer.it

Fortnite will not receive official support on Steam Deckthen it will enter the list of video games not natively compatible with Valve’s new laptop.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, explained on the social network Twitter why its massive free-to-play will not take advantage of the premiere of this device to expand its range of platforms. “Fortnite no, but we are making a great effort to maximize Easy Anti Cheat compatibility with Steam Deck“, he begins by saying. The title uses an anti-cheat system to prevent users from violating the proper functioning of the games, either by enhancing their characters or by altering the environment or inventory in some way.

Therefore, other titles that use Easy Anti Cheat will end up being compatible with Steam Deck, but not the current battle royale. However, “We’re not sure we can combat large-scale cheats with a wide range of kernel configurations, including custom onesSo will Fortnite be able to work the same? In theory, yes. Users who have a Steam Deck and install Windows on a partition will be able to use the computer version of Fortnite if they download the launcher from Epic Games. computer version of the title will run, but not with the optimization that can be achieved with official support from Epic Games.

With regard to anti-cheat on the Linux platform supporting custom kernels and the threat model to a game of Fortnite’s size, YES THAT’S EXACTLY RIGHT! – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) February 7, 2022

Steam Deck will begin shipping to pre-orders on February 28th. At this link you can take a first look at the first impressions of some YouTubers.

