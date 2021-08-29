Fortnite: Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth on the way?

Now the numerous crossovers of Fortnite they no longer arouse surprises; from videogame characters like Kratos to artists like Ariana Grande passing through footballers like Neymar and arriving at the latest addition Wonder Woman, now the Epic Games game would be about to announce the arrival of skins of actors like Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth according to what was leaked on the network.

The rumors have been known to have insiders who in the past revealed several Fortnite skins before the official release. Although there is still no official status, therefore, the presence of the two actors could be confirmed in the coming days. The skins of both Hollywood actors represent two characters that the performers have played in their long and successful career in the world of cinema.

Will Smith’s Skin is based on Mike Lowrey, a character he played in the famous Bad Boys film trilogy. In the movies, Will Smith is part of a duo with Martin Lawrence, actor who plays Marcus Burnett. As you can see from the tweet in the article, the Fortnite model follows exactly the features and the famous clothing of the Miami detective in the narcotics division. Mike Lowrey is a playboy but also a very competent and talented detective. Along with its Fortnite skin, one will apparently also be released dance emote called “Bim Bam Toi”, a French song that participated in the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. You can watch Will Smith’s skin dance to the song in this clip.

As spotted by @gameshed_, This “Dusty” skin is Chris Hemsworth’s character from Extraction “Tyler Rake” One of the 100% guaranteed signs of this is the tattoo on the arm! pic.twitter.com/FBxGwQ24Va – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2021

Chris Hemsworth instead would land as a Fortnite skin with the features of Tyler Rake, character played by the actor in the 2020 film of the same name that tells the story of a mercenary commissioned by a mafia boss to rescue his kidnapped son in Bangladesh. Even if the face of the model published on Twitter is not visible, the clothing and the tattoo on the arm should not leave room for doubt. While Fortnite has announced a game mode very similar to Among Us these days, it seems that a Morty skin from the animated series Rick & Morty is also coming.