Fortnite, Will Smith coming from the Bad Boys movie?

Fortnite is preparing to add to the already large plethora of famous people, nothing less than Will Smith, from 90s cult movie Bad Boys, which was in turn followed by a very successful second chapter. In both films Will Smith was joined by a fantastic Martin Lawrence.

Nothing is official yet, but the rumor is in addition to that of just two days ago that Chris Hemsworth also wants to appear in Fortnite, directly from the film Extraction. Or the event to celebrate the release of the Free Guy movie, complete with skin by Ryan Reynolds.

fortnite free guy

Fortnite, will Smith be the next skin?

The information comes from HYPEX, a fairly safe source regarding the world of Fortnite. It was always he who reported the news of others skin which then proved to be real, like the arrival of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, just to give an example.

But it is not only the skin that has been revealed, but also the new dance emote “Bim Bam Toi” of the French singer Carla who participated in Eurovision Junior in 2019 representing France.

Now the crossovers of Fortnite are on the agenda and it remains difficult even to keep up with them, but surely the fans of the title of Epic Games will welcome the arrival of Will Smith, if the rumor were to be confirmed, of course.

To conclude, if you have never seen the movie I highly recommend you do it and in the meantime I’ll leave you the legendary one below “Bad Boys” of the Inner Circle reggae group, with a sequence from the second film. “Bad Boys, Bad Boys, what ya gonna do when they come for you?”


Loading...
Advertisements
