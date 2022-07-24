Fortnite will soon make a new crossover with The Last of Us?

After the success of the first crossover with The Last of Us, will Fortnite soon make a new crossover with the video game?

After the success of the first crossover with the series of video games The Last of Us, Fortnite will he soon make a new crossover with the video game? MCE TV has the answer for you.

Fortnite x The Last of Us: on the way for a new collaboration?

Fortnite could soon have a crossover with The Last of Us. The game is no stranger to huge collaborations with other franchises. Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, and many other superheroes from completely different societies have all crossed paths in the game.

In addition to having only iconic characters, Epic Games has managed to include weapons, gear, locations, and even huge events to be associated with these major franchises.

Another PlayStation Franchise Could Be Coming Soon To Fortnite also. Nick Baker mentioned on Twitter that a fortnite crossover and The Last of Us could be in the works. However, no further information was given, but that would make sense.

The Last of Us Part 1 is just over a month away from release and is likely to be one of September’s biggest releases, which means there’s no shortage of talk surrounding it.

Similarly, The Last of Us Day, a day dedicated to the gaming franchise will take place on September 26. It would not be surprising if this event Fortnite occur around one of these events. It is also likely that new images of The Last of Us on HBO will also be shared that same day.

Aya Nakamura and Lady Gaga soon in the video game?

Epic Games publishes several events to retain these Fortnite followers. Several artists have collaborated with the video game for live concerts in the game. All these performances have been praised by the community.

Epic Games has taken the liberty of engaging with popular artists from different corners of the globe and bringing their shows to the island. After Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, it seems that Epic Game is interested in Aya Nakamura.

However, nothing has been confirmed. Players are still eager to know if the Aya Nakamura x Fortnite event will take place anytime soon.

In addition to Aya Nakamura, it is possible that Lady Gaga could also land in Fortnite. Good news for fans of the singer, who had been waiting for her concert for ages. The interpreter of Rain on Me could even call on Ariana Grande, who had ignited the players with her live a few months ago.