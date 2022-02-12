Fortnite x Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins arrive in Battle Royale

Everything can be said of Fortniteexcept that it is not a polygonal experience full of fantastic cosmetic objects with which to customize our avatar.

It is no coincidence that the skins of the multiplayer shooter branded Epic Games are in high demand by the community of enthusiasts, and continue to be renewed by the development team. Think of the many illustrious collaborations, which have seen a great variety of characters from the world of cinema, TV, comics and other video games debut on the large gaming island.

A tradition that continues to repeat itself today, considering that the Fortnite virtual store will be enriched very soon with the costumes of Uncharted. The announcement came in an unusual way, and perfectly in line with the exotic style of Naughty Dog’s adventures: Epic sent some content creators some clues and a mysterious puzzle, quickly solved.

Entering the password “Sicparvismagna” on a site set up specifically for the campaign, the content creators have obtained confirmation – along with the trailer and some images – of the upcoming crossover between Fortnite and Uncharted.

FORTNITE X UNCHARTED TRAILER pic.twitter.com/ewRrsgIKKK – Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 12, 2022

Shortly after the arrival of the Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 and in preparation for the theatrical release of the film with Tom Holland, the characters of Nathan Drake And Chloe Frazer will make their Battle Royale debut in the form of skins featuring alternate appearances. The two adventurers will be available both in their original videogame version, and in the guise of their cinematic alter egos – the aforementioned Tom Holland and Sophia Taylor Ali.

Along with the new costumes, a decorative back, two pickaxes, a hang glider modeled after Sully’s airplane and an emote that sees Nathan consult his diary will also arrive in the Fortnite store. Not only that, for the occasion it was revealed that the Buried Treasure Maps they will be pulled out of the depot and will make their return of the Royal Battle:

After spending some time on the island, Nathan Drake left some treasure maps for you. Find them and let them guide you to the buried treasure.

The launch date for the new Uncharted content has not yet been revealed, but they are expected to make their debut next week, simultaneously with the launch of the film in cinemas around the world.