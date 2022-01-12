Fortnite’s Enemy Goes Free From Today, Everyone Is Downloading It

Fortnite’s undisputed dominance becomes free right now, with millions of gamers playing it now.

That of Fortnite it is undoubtedly an absolute domination, with millions and millions of gamers who have been filling its servers with several daily sessions for years now. The video game developed and launched by Epic Games, which has brought an astronomical amount of money into the company’s coffers, has since time immemorial been one of the most played video games there are.

AND the influence it has had on the entire market is clearly visible, with many others free-to-play battle royale that have invaded stores around the world. And even a giant like Call of Duty has bowed to these new and unprecedented market logic, creating its own free mode, or Warzone, which has come to a new season and new map that we teach you to dominate here. Now, however, the hierarchies could undergo a new and important reshuffling, because another colossus is coming for free: PUBG.

PUBG goes free, serious threat to Fortnite

PUBG, initials di PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is a game released way back in December 2017, A classic battle royale, has all the typical characteristics of the genre, with gamers called to recover weapons, equipment and any type of object useful to survive all the others on the map.

The game has always been paid and with the rise of Fortnite and CoD Warzone has lost a bit in terms of numbers and gamers. This is why the company’s top management made a historic decision. From now on, from today 12 January 2021, PUBG goes free. The battle royale video game can be downloaded and played absolutely free from PC, Playstation and Xbox, at no cost to the user. A way to go and hit Fortnite straight to the heart, and maybe push its gamers to abandon the Epic Games title to try PUBG’s more tactical and realistic approach. As it turns out, the next Mass Effect will be realistic.

As communicated by the developers, at the moment the game servers are offline for maintenance and for the transition to the free-to-play model. From 9:00 today January 12, 2021, however, everything should return to normal and you can play PUBG for free.