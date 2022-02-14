Fortnite’s enemy just made a fortune

We all know that Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale games on the entire planet but one of its sworn enemies apparently managed to earn more. Because, as we know, wars are also won with numbers.

Krafton, owner of the famous PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, has in fact released the financial results regarding the year that has just ended, recording earnings uphill compared to 2020. Particularly interesting are the performances of the Q4 to which PUBG has certainly contributed.

Obviously, and as always happens lately, the financial report which is intended not for players but for shareholders and lenders, however, shows what are the plans for the future by the South Korean publisher. In total there are at least three games in different stages of development and the inevitable now NFT.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds beats Fortnite?

We have mentioned the performance of Q4 of 2021, so let’s see in detail how many millions from dollars we’re talking about. Krafton recorded a growth of 26% coming to touch i 371 million with $ 5.1 million in net profits. Specifically, for the whole of 2021 PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has made the company money 334 million dollars while the version mobile saw the users spend a total of 1.18 billion dollars. Again it is microtransactions the driving force behind the earnings of online multiplayer titles, an aspect that, as we have seen recently, obviously also entered into the evaluations made by Microsoft when it decided to plant its flag on the Activision Blizzard mountain.

In addition to the PUBG Battleground earnings there are the games in I arrive. There is for example one with the code name Project M. developed by Unknown World which should arrive shortly and, again this year, there will be the arrival of The Callisto Protocol instead developed by those of Striking Distance Studios. The same report also talks about mobile titles Road To Valor: Empires And Defense Derby developed by Dreamotion and Rising Wings respectively and expected to be released somewhere later this year.

But in the same report it was also announced that one will be launched cooperation with Naver Z and Zepeto who will have as object the NFT and the creation of a metaverse. Will Krapfton like Ubisoft also try to convince itself that NFTs aren’t evil?