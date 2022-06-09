Fortnite’s Seven Voice Actors: Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson And More Revealed

From The Visitor arriving on the island in Chapter 1 Season 4 to The Seven collectively defeating the Imagined Order in Chapter 3 Season 2, Fortnite has certainly come a long way.

It won’t be an overstatement to say that the members of The Seven are the most important characters in Fortnite history. As a result, big names like Brie Larson and Dwayne The Rock Johnson, among others, voiced them.

Now that all of The Seven’s members have been officially revealed, let’s take a look at the voice actors who performed them.

The Foundation: Dwayne Johnson

The Foundation and The Rock are arguably the most popular character and voice actor, respectively, on this list. The character first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 6, then played a major role in defeating Dr. Slone in Chapter 2 Season 8. Since then, he has saved the loopers and the island at many times.

Fans were amazed to know that The Rock is not only the voice behind The Foundation, but he is also the face of the maskless character. The Hollywood superstar has repeatedly dropped hints about his role in the Battle Royale game and things became official with The End live event.

The Rock is the foundation of Fortnite

The Scientist: Joel McHale

The scientist deserves credit for bringing The Paradigm back to The Seven. Unlike the other members of the group, he dislikes infighting.

American actor and comedian Joel McHale, best known for hosting The Soup, plays The Scientist in Fortnite. It should be noted that JB Blanc originally voiced the character.

The scientist is no longer intimidating and largely does stupid things in complete innocence. That said, The Seven wouldn’t have won the war without their valiant efforts to reunite the group.

The Fortnite Scientist

Origin: Rahul Kohli

The Origin is played by British actor Rahul Kohli who has worked in some top video games before. These include Rage 2, Gears 5, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed which is yet to be released.

The Origin, aka the Cube King, has one of the most interesting stories in Fortnite. He was working with the Cube Queen and was imprisoned by the IO. He somehow escaped and joined The Seven to save all reality.

The origin was originally the Cube King from Fortnite

The Imagined: Cherami Leigh Kuehn

Cherami Leigh Kuehn is no stranger to voice acting in video games. From Cyberpunk 2077 and Borderlands series to Halo Infinite and Persona 5, she has worked in several renowned titles.

The Imagined was revealed in Chapter 3 Season 2, and the character still has a lot to reveal, including his true identity and past. Therefore, it’s safe to assume that this is just the beginning of Cherami Leigh Kuehn’s journey as a voice actor in Fortnite.

The Imagined skin has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The Paradigm: Brie Larson

Brie Larson has repeatedly expressed her admiration for Fortnite and even teased a “secret” dub project in April 2022. While Epic Games hasn’t confirmed this, it’s almost certain that Brie Larson is The Paradigm.

The latest Collision event supported rumors that Brie would be the voice behind The Paradigm. The character is most likely a snapshot of Singularity and is often referred to as a double agent who works for both Imagined Order and The Seven.

Fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the developers to reveal the voice actors for The Visitor and The Order as well. While the first is now ready to become a permanent resident of the Fortnite island, the second has a mysterious past like its sister, The Imagined.