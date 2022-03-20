Fortunately, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are no longer together for the premiere of ‘Deep Waters’

Sometimes it happens that a movie seems to have all the ballots to be a success. It is the case of Deep water, the psychological thriller starring Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms which just landed on Amazon Prime Video. An expert director in the genre with several classics under his belt, the adaptation of a successful novel and a couple of actors who fell in love with their fans with the photos of a sweet courtship in real life.

But is not the case. Deep water drowns in its own tide as a result of ill-advised casting and a development that remains in the superficiality of the story. However, while watching the film I couldn’t help but think that, in the end, the breakup came in handy. Because Ben Affleck He would have been saved from reviving the sanbenito that has haunted him for years.

Ben Affleck as Vic Van Alden and Ana de Armas as Melinda Van Alden in Water Deep from 20th Century Studios. Photo by Claire Folger. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

I speak of Giglithe romantic comedy that she starred in with her then-and-now partner, Jennifer Lopez. That production released in 2003 reached theaters with the curiosity of the public and the press on the surface to see one of the most mediatic couples of the moment in their first film together. However, the bad reviews and the negative reaction from the public made it a box office disaster (it raised $7.2 million of its $75 million budget), marking the filmography of both with a film that many defined as one of the worst in history. . What’s more, critics pointed out the lack of chemistry between the pair on screen, in addition to the awkward and bizarre plot centered on two small-time mobsters.

Just like what happened between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Deep water, The actor and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of Gigli. As a result of the filming, they began one of the most media relations in Hollywood known as ‘Bennifer’. There was a video clip in between (Jenny from the block), a joint interview that Affleck later regretted, and wedding plans, which were called off a few months after the failure of Gigli. The breakup would come at the beginning of the following year, with the film leaving a dark mark on the filmography of the two to the point that we continue to remember it as synonymous with the most media facet of the couple, as the great professional disaster together.

And his new movie immediately reminded me of the story. Because Deep water is the movie where Ben Affleck and Anne of Arms They began the courtship that entertained the curious, romantics and fans throughout the pandemic, through the photographs captured by the paparazzi with smiles, cuddles and hugs in every corner.

They broke off the relationship at the beginning of 2021 and that is why, on this occasion, I could not help but think that Ben Affleck has been saved from reliving the same experience. That is to say, he no longer has to promote it as a couple, expose a relationship in interviews selling the film, or see how bad reviews leave another gray media mark on his filmography.

And why do I highlight the actor and not Ana de Armas? Because the miscasting of her character and her interpretation are some of the details that lead the story into swampy terrain.

The film, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith, places us at the center of the toxic relationship between a married couple, the lovers that a disgruntled young wife parades through her life, and the murderous secrets of a jealous husband. The person in charge of bringing the story to fruition is an expert in the genre like adrien lynea name that seems perfect for this adaptation by adding similar classics to its history, such as Cheating, Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal or Nine weeks and a half.

And after 20 years of his last film (Unfaithful), I personally felt a great cinephile enthusiasm for discovering the filmmaker’s new bet. Nevertheless, Deep water it remains on the surface of the most complicated and interesting edges of history. and although Anne of Arms is perfect in her role, getting us to feel empathy for a character who conveys selfishness and caprice but also the loneliness of a frustrated and cornered woman in her marital life, the same cannot be said of Ben Affleck. Because after leaving us magnificent performances in 2021 with the last duel and The tender bar, his interpretation on this occasion remains in a parade of sad and sorrowful shots. We are facing a character dissatisfied with the attitude of her wife, who spies on her and takes matters into her own hands behind her back.

Although Affleck gave the hit in another toxic marriage as it was Lost, here it seems like a clear example of a poorly selected casting. It is hard to believe that his version of cheated husband can develop sociopathic impulses and even more so when the film takes absurd directions. It’s watching the movie and wondering if his friend Matt Damon hadn’t elevated the story to darker ground, as he did so formidable in The talent of Mr. Ripley. Even his partner in that classic, Jude Lawto whom intense husbands look wonderful, as he did in The nest. Because, being a story that ramifies its threads from the performance, attitude and reaction of the husband, that Ben Affleck is not convinced symbolizes the collapse of cards of the whole idea. And if we add to this that the montage suffers from erratic editions, that Lyne’s direction barely scratches the surface of the moral analysis and toxic masculinity that he intends and that the chemistry between Ana and Ben is conspicuous by its absence, then the thing ends up collapsing. It is only the enigmatic and seductive performance of Ana de Armas that manages to give a breath of passion and emotion throughout the story.

Ben Affleck as Vic Van Allen in Water Deep from 20th Century Studios. Photo by Claire Folger. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Criticism in general has not been kind to the bet. For example, the RottenTomatoes collection of opinions adds a 44% disapproval and a score of 51/100 on Metacritic. That is why I could not help but come to the conclusion that “thank goodness” that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are no longer in a relationship to promote a film where love was born but that has not convinced.

If they were still together, I am convinced that Deep water she would have enjoyed a promotion centered around both of them, probably giving interviews and with photographers trying to capture their love for the red carpet. The film would have filled more headlines and generated more expectation as happened with Gigli. And you just have to see the curiosity generated by the photos of the couple walking their dogs in Los Angeles in a pandemic.

Without a doubt, it would have been very likely that the lukewarm criticism would resonate much more and even be news given the interest that there was around the couple. And, consequently, it would have left a media mark, causing talk as the second ill-received romantic attempt in Affleck’s impeccable career. And one is surely enough

