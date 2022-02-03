Source: video screenshot, Space ᴬᵘˢˢⁱᵉ / Twitter

Eric Cartman, one of the four central characters of the American animated series South Parkknown for his affinity for profanity and swearing, in the latest episode of the show, uses his knowledge of advertising crypto to give his friends a motivational speech.

In the episode, the fictional character refers to an advertisement for the crypto platform Crypto.com starring the Oscar-winning superstar Matt Damon. The company launched the announcement last year as part of a $ 100 million global campaign with big names in Hollywood, aiming to increase the platform’s worldwide recognition.

Cartman yells to his friends, “What does Matt Damon say in that bitcoin ad? Fortune favors the bold!”

Another character replies: “My dad said he listened to Matt Damon and lost all his money.”

Cartman responds by saying, “Yes, everyone did! But they were brave in doing it ”.

Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, reacted to the episode on Twitter, claiming that including his company in an episode of the hit series “unlocked” an achievement.

The bitcoin episode aired February 2 in the United States, kicking off the 25th season of the animated sitcom on Comedy Central.

More South Park episodes

In recent years, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have made numerous appearances on the Trey Parker and Matt Stone show. Among others, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were responsible for wreaking havoc and destruction in a special episode of the December 2021 show. In addition to this, the animated film South Park: Post Covid presents a future where bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have emerged as the dominant payment method.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– South Park predicts that Bitcoin will dominate our future

– NFTs cause death in the latest episode of South Park

– Fox introduces advertisers to NFTs with a new series from the creator of Rick & Morty

– New Reality TV Show Follows Fortunes of Crypto Investors

-CRO dates back when Crypto.com releases a report on the hack

– Crypto.com To Boost US Presence With a USD 216M Deal