Forty-two trainee general practitioners discussed the thesis





Forty-two medical interns they discussed the thesis completing the specific training course in general medicine, whose governance at the regional level is Polis Lombardia. The course is organized on eight training poles, one of which is Ats Insubria which avails itself of the collaboration of Asst Lariana, Seven Lakes and Valle Olona.

“It is certainly an excellent result for the students first of all and also for the whole community – he comments Giuseppe Catanoso medical director of Ats Insubria –. Some areas of the territory remain suffering as there are several retirements, but know that 29 of these recent graduates already have a contract, of which 14 in the Varese area and 8 in the Como area, certainly gives us hope for the next few months, also for other territorial services such as that of the continuity of assistance – former medical guard – which it already has in force 13 of these professionals. A heartfelt applause to the new general practitioners trained in the most complicated period of the last seventy years and a sincere thanks to those who favored the integration in the Asst and with the Mmg already in service ».

Letizia Moratti vice president of Lombardy region he says: «Congratulations to the young doctors who are preparing to start their careers. The multidisciplinary training they have received will allow them to bring new ideas into the profession, joining the renewed organization of territorial medicine and primary care. At this delicate stage where there is a high generational turnover (and unfortunately also unscheduled sudden resignations), with a turnover which has doubled Compared to the previous decade, these young people and those who will graduate in the future are the new lifeblood of healthcare with the person at the center ».

“I wish to extend a heartfelt wish for good work to the doctors who have just completed their training course – he declares Emanuele Monti, president of the Lombardy Region Health and Social Policy Commission -. The long-standing shortage of general practitioners that is characterizing the entire country is affecting our families and especially our elderly and the chronically ill who more than others require high-performance primary care. Lombardy Region is at the forefront to find a solution and hopes for an equally timely response from the Ministry of Health ”.



