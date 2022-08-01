Forum asks the Principality to reassess the option of expanding Medicine places at the University of Oviedo

The secretary general and spokesperson for Foro Asturias at the General Meeting, Adrián Pumares, has asked the Government of the Principality of Asturias this Friday to reconsider the option of expanding the Medicine places at the University, stating that «While the Principality refuses to invest 300,000 euros to expand the Medicine places at the University, the SESPA collapses again without the Government doing anything or explaining why so many professionals are missing ».

Pumares recalled that «Asturian health waiting lists, of which the Government makes denialism, despite the fact that every day we know of cases of appointments for 2023 or 2024, joins the 4,500 people who want to study Medicine in Asturias and do not have a place ». He was thus referring to the cases that are becoming known of appointments from different services, such as Traumatology or Digestive, which continue well into 2023 or even for 2024.

The Forista leader has thus stated that «andit is absurd not to dedicate a tiny part of the Budget to try to get more future professionals not only to be trained here, but also to stay and develop their professional career in an Autonomous Community that desperately needs it».

Thus, has asked the Ministry and University «that join forces, find solutions and spare no effort to take advantage of this opportunity», he concludes.