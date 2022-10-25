Forum in Spanish with experts deals with emotional well-being

Raleigh.- This Saturday, October 29, a mental health forum will be held in Spanish in Raleigh, organized by the Alianza Latina Pro Educación en Salud (ALPES).

Under the name “Let’s take care of our emotional well-being,” the event will feature the participation of Hispanic professional therapists who will speak to the community about depression, anxiety and the effects of social networks on adolescents, said Maty Ferrer Hoppmann, president of the organization.

In a conversation with Qué Pasa, he highlighted the importance of mental health awareness because today we all know someone who is anxious, depressed or does not want to get out of bed.

“Situations that many people are experiencing, and there is no one who talks about it,” said the director of the Center for Hispanic Families.

Ferrer said there hadn’t been such a forum offered in the Raleigh area in more than a decade. Different agencies will be present at the workshop to provide resources for mental health, therapy for adolescents and adults.

The CPFH is one of the collaborators.

ALPS

It is an alliance of community members and agency representatives committed to improving the health and quality of life for Latinos living in Wake County.

mental health forum

It will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm in the auditorium of the North Carolina Museum of Art, located at 2110 Blue Ridge Road, in Raleigh. Admission is free.

recommendations

The event is for adults and teens ages 13 and up. Arrive before 10am to start on time.