Forward with diesel, Stellantis: new Euro7 diesel fuel (made in Italy) for everyone – News

The line of Pratola Serra, with the popular 1.6 / 1.9 / 2.0 / 2.4 diesel engines “from Fiat” continues with a new Euro7 Stellantis: to be put under the hoods of cars and commercial vehicles in the coming years

T.r two years each brand of the Stellantis group will have at least one electric model in the price list, OK says Tavares together with the right ones appeals to politics to help the transition, but what is in the news today is that: there comes a new heat engine, diesel, euro7.

It will be produced in Italy, in Pratola Serra and can be under the hoods of cars and commercial vehicles of the various Stellantis brands, not only Italian. For now the new diesel engine “Fiat” if we want to pretend to keep up the local tradition, is signed B.B2. The dimensions and performance have not been confirmed, but he will certainly have a good career in the many work and travel vehicles in the group: commercial Fiat, Citroen, Peugeot, Opel, maybe even others.