“Forward with the sovereigns in Europe”: Salvini sees Orban and Morawiecki, then convenes the federal council. Thus the head of the League responds to Giorgetti and the criticisms of the “unfinished EU turning point”

He saw first Viktor Orban And Mateusz Morawiecki, then summoned the Federal Council to communicate – among other things – what will be the line taken by the party in Europe. All stages that perhaps were already on the agenda. But it is difficult not to interpret the moves of Matteo Salvini as an answer to Giancarlo Giorgetti. Tuesday, while the secretary met Jair Bolsonaro, the statements of the Northern League minister contained in the latest book by Bruno Vespa had been circulated. Quotation marks that have caused controversy especially for the “semi-presidentialism de facto ”which would be created in the event of the election of Mario Draghi at the Colle. But who in via Bellerio made a noise above all for criticism of the secretary: “Matteo’s pro-European turn is incomplete. Decide which side to take – said Giorgetti – The problem is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet played the part to the end. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put in the same movie Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep. And I don’t know what he decided ”. .

Salvini’s response came with a meeting to which they were invited with the Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and the Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki, in view of the new ‘identity’ group in Europe, which will also be part of Marine Le Pen. On the agreement, Salvini will report to everyone tomorrow to the Federal Council, explaining that the sovereigns will have a new home, leaving out the German ultra-right of Afd (but bringing in precisely Marine Le Pen), together with the Poles of Pis, who could leave Ecr, a group chaired by Giorgia Meloni and the party of my lifelong friend in Europe, Viktor Orban. It will almost be the announcement of the new political formation: words that Salvini will pronounce looking at the monitor – the federal council will be via Zoom – the reaction of Giorgetti, who has been asking for a passage in the Popolari group for some time.

But no one is betting on a clash between secretary and minister. At least not tomorrow. “There will be the same script we’ve been seeing for some time: Salvini and Giorgetti united in saying that it is the others who put us against each other, but the League is only one and there are no divisions “, assures a manager of Via Bellerio to the agency Adnkronos. In short, tomorrow’s Council will be Salvini’s claim: he decides the line in the League. To listen to the other deputy secretaries, Andrea Crippa And Lorenzo Fontana, both very close to Salvini. And then also the governors, starting with Attilio Fontana (Lombardy), Massimiliano Fedriga (Friuli Venezia-Giulia) and Luca Zaia (Veneto). The 22 regional managers – all strictly Salvinian observance – and the two EU leaders of the League were also called to the ‘virtual’ table, Marco Campomenosi, head of delegation in Brussels and Marco Zanni, president of the Identity and Democracy group. Names who are not members of the Council, but invited to strengthen the line of the secretary in the EU. Other than an incomplete turning point: Salvini’s is a total turning point. But opposite to what Giorgetti would like.