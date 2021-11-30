Forza Horizon 5, 8000-year ban for the author of a livery with Kim Jong Un – Nerd4.life

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 they have imposed a ban from ben 8000 years to the author of a livery that makes fun of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, inserting it in the KFC logo in place of the famous Colonel Sanders.

Forza Horizon 5, the livery that has been banned for 8000 years

With over 10 million players, Forza Horizon 5 is probably hell to moderate and it’s not easy to keep up with the many creations of users, hence the birth of drastic solutions like this.

In fact, there is no precise meaning to be attributed to the duration of the ban: simply those who imposed it limited themselves to inserting the last possible date, the year 9999, in the absence of a specific function for ban users for life.

Likewise, it’s not perfectly clear what the sensitive topics or actions that lead to being banned in Forza Horizon 5 are. Of course, the fact that it’s a classified game PEGI 3 obviously places quite a few stakes.

The community has begun to complain about it, mostly because in front of a ban there is no way to appeal and such decisions are inevitably taken in a hurry, cutting out players with the best of intentions forever.

You’ve read our Forza Horizon 5 review, right?