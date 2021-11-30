Tech

Forza Horizon 5, 8000-year ban for the author of a livery with Kim Jong Un – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read

The developers of Forza Horizon 5 they have imposed a ban from ben 8000 years to the author of a livery that makes fun of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, inserting it in the KFC logo in place of the famous Colonel Sanders.

Forza Horizon 5, the livery that has been banned for 8000 years

Forza Horizon 5, the livery that has been banned for 8000 years

With over 10 million players, Forza Horizon 5 is probably hell to moderate and it’s not easy to keep up with the many creations of users, hence the birth of drastic solutions like this.

In fact, there is no precise meaning to be attributed to the duration of the ban: simply those who imposed it limited themselves to inserting the last possible date, the year 9999, in the absence of a specific function for ban users for life.

Likewise, it’s not perfectly clear what the sensitive topics or actions that lead to being banned in Forza Horizon 5 are. Of course, the fact that it’s a classified game PEGI 3 obviously places quite a few stakes.

The community has begun to complain about it, mostly because in front of a ban there is no way to appeal and such decisions are inevitably taken in a hurry, cutting out players with the best of intentions forever.

You’ve read our Forza Horizon 5 review, right?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 47 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

statistics and choices of the players in the Bioware infographic – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Game Ready drivers 496.70 with support for Battlefield 2042 and other news – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

Metroid Prime 4, even Nintendo still knows when it will come out – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

support for mods, character creation and presentation, news from Todd Howard – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button