Forza Horizon 5, a journey through images

The last quarter of the year is always the most crowded with outings. This results (at least in recent years) with many worlds to be explored also through the photographic modes, now supplied as standard by the developers to immortalize the highlights of one’s adventure. After Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic, we return to discover game universes in peace, looking for those details that often escape, especially if you are launched on a straight at more than two hundred kilometers per hour. Let’s pull the handbrake and go discover a lively and surprising Mexico in this one Forza Horizon 5 picture journey.

The tamed savage Forza Horizon 5: we leave, as usual, at the first light of dawn It seems like a deliberate choice, but the fact that we start our travels in images most of the time at the first light of dawn is pure coincidence. Today we start the engine really at the crowing of the rooster, since the sun has not even risen yet. Starting point: our humble home in a remote and remote town in Mexico. Destination: unknown. Only our headlights illuminate the road Chevrolet Camaro 396 of 1969 (in a surprisingly seductive celestial color) and the glow that begins to sweep the stars out of the sky. The small village is practically deserted, like what surrounds it for miles. Every now and then we come across a pick-up or some small car on the main road, but few other drivers. The asphalt is damaged by the weather, split by the heat of the sun. Along its cracks the dry local fauna has nestled, which has been able to conquer every smallest tear in the road surface. Despite the precariousness of the journey, our Camaro slides over it as if it were crossing an expanse of worked marble. The beauty of an American muscle car of the 60s lies in the smoothness of the transitory passage from one gear to another, a non-instantaneous process, which has its own expectation, almost like the construction of a narrative climax. The roar of the engine echoes in the valleys, now covered with orange flowers and green shrubs: the desert has found the color of life. Forza Horizon 5: a rural expanse that takes the place of the arid desert The sky above us is marked by restless clouds, an omen of an impending storm. Only appearance, it seems. In fact, two back at eighty kilometers per hour are enough to stop the light spring rain, which allowed the threatening curtain to open and reveal what it was hiding with so much jealousy: an intense sky, supporter and enhancer of the various Mexican colors. The morning has come in all its glory.

An impromptu race Forza Horizon 5: the rescue of nature on the artificial The asphalt, now dry, has regained its structural integrity, while the start of a new day of festivals has fleshed out the streets of Mexico. Between super cars, off-road vehicles and vintage beauties, we see a blood-red stain in the distance. As we get closer, we realize that it is one Nissan Skyline GT-R 1973. We are both just doing a lap, so we decide to start a very simple race: the first to reach the finish line wins. From the second we quickly get to gear the fourth, launched on a fairly bumpy path, with many hairpin bends and blind spots. The Skyline, despite the initial detachment, begins to lose ground. Our Camaro narrows the gap created very smoothly, bringing us next to the rival driver. Head-to-head in Mexico’s vibrant hills, the United States and Japan return to battle for victory (thankfully, in more peaceful circumstances than in the past). Forza Horizon 5: an old rivalry Two style icons that seem to dance on wheels and steel, sinuous and fierce. Dosing well the change of gears, we manage to take the lead after a sharp bend. The goal is now near. Less than five hundred meters away. We think we have victory in hand. However, there is still one round to go. Regardless of the possible danger, we take the latter lightly and, in fact, we end up oversteering and do a nice spin. In the cloud of smoke created, we see the “red devil” appearing, calm and carefree, cuts through the air and even the finish line. With a wry smile on our face, we remember that saying that the last few steps before getting home are the most dangerous. After that, we restart the engine and continue to follow the road. The Skyline is once again a red dot in the distance: as we had glimpsed it, so we see it disappear on the horizon.

The center of Mexico Forza Horizon 5: Details that are noticeable only by slowing down The highway takes us directly to the outskirts of a large city, which proves to be Guanajuato, one of the most evocative places of this Forza Horizon 5. With its bright colors and its location in a basin, the city is perfect for both high-adrenaline racing and more traditional sightseeing. The variety of environments is great: from the steep streets of the suburbs that lead to the center, to the long networks of underground tunnels, to the baroque architecture of the old city. As we enter the gaudy streets of Guanajuato, we find a splendid one on our path Volkswagen Typ 1 (better known as the Beetle), which with the horn makes us understand that we want to compete. We think this is a bit inconvenient for the small car, but we are not holding back, even though we are convinced it will be a landslide victory. Forza Horizon 5: never underestimate your opponent Once again, we have overestimated our abilities. After a start that sees us in the lead, within seconds this silver splinter overtakes us, disappearing among the buildings of the city. Like a new Herbie, the elusive vehicle disappears in a grinding mechanical noise. We never saw that car again, nor its driver.

Guanajuato underground Forza Horizon 5: the underground Guanajuato Enjoyed by these incessant moral slaps, we continue to delve into the complex urban tangle. Finally, we find the way to the underground tunnels, which we had only been able to glimpse during a reckless race. With all the calm of the world on our side, we walk with extreme lightness these alleys set in the city plot. We let ourselves be conquered by the continuous succession of lights and shadows, punctuated by stone walls and ancient arches, which occasionally connect these underpasses to the perennially expansive force of the celestial vault. Suddenly, the road begins to rise again, bringing us back to the level of worldly life. Forza Horizon 5: the Basílica Colegiata de Nuestra Señora de Guanajuato We don’t even have time to turn the corner that here it is in all its glory: the Basílica Colegiata de Nuestra Señora de Guanajuato. The yellow pigment that covers it stands out from the gloomy sky, again covered by clouds. Its grandeur is awe-inspiring, making the asphalt-eating conqueror on which we are sitting a complete trifle, unable to relate to such a vision, even more baroque than the American racing car, a symbol of excess and mechanical pomposity. Forza Horizon 5: Guanajuato’s monument de la Paz At the end of the street, we see Plaza de La Paz, where the facade of the structure stands. Here, the Monumento a la Paz is illuminated by the last rays of the sun that manage to break through the lock of the clouds. As we contemplate this idyllic landscape, we understand that together at the end of the day, perhaps we have also reached the end of our journey. After all, fate intended us to reach the geographic center of Mexico. What other more symbolic place could we ever find to end our adventure? Probably an infinity, but we feel that this is the right one for our story.