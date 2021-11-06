Tech

Forza Horizon 5 already has 700,000 players and is not out yet – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 already counts more than 700,000 players, according to the findings of the game itself and shown on Twitter. Considering that it is not yet available, this is an excellent result, which clearly shows how much interest there is around the new Playground Games racing game. Consider that to play these days you must have thepremium access, given only with the Premium Edition of the game, which costs € 99.99.

So among the 700,000 there are no subscribers to the Game Pass, which will have access to the game only starting from the day of the launch (unless we have spent € 44 to get the contents of the Ultimate version), that is, on November 9th, and all those who have booked the other two editions of Forza Horizon 5 , namely the standard and the deluxe.

To understand the great interest around Forza Horizon 5, just make a comparison with Forza Horizon 4, the most successful chapter of the series, which sold 480,000 copies in its first week.

For more details, we invite you to read our Forza Horizon 5 review. For the rest we remind you that the game will actually be available for all owners of PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series starting November 9, 2021.

