Forza Horizon 5 already victim of the review bombing on Steam, here are the reasons

Analyzing the official Steam page of Forza Horizon 5, it is possible to notice how the Microsoft exclusive has already fallen victim to the annoying phenomenon called review bombing and have a high number of negative ratings on the Valve client.

This is the second time in which the racing game Playground Games undergoes similar treatment. Forza Horizon 5 was hit by the review bombing at the launch of Early Access because players were not satisfied with the graphics sector and considered the title only an expensive paid DLC of the fourth chapter. The new wave of negative reviews instead came for completely different reasons: this time, in fact, it was the presence of some technical issues which are preventing the game from starting and in some cases causing sudden crash which lead back to the desktop (which is also the most criticized phenomenon in reviews).

While waiting for the development team to publish an update that fixes these problems, we remind you that on our pages you can find the review of Forza Horizon 5. If, on the other hand, you are about to start playing, perhaps thanks to the presence of the game in the Xbox Game Pass catalog , we invite you to take a look at the Forza Horizon 5 guide.