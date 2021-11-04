Forza Horizon 5 also promoted for accessibility, playable even by the blind – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 is not only excellent from a technical and gameplay point of view, but also from that ofaccessibility, so much so that he received a very positive opinion from Steve Saylor, player blind which specifically deals with accessibility problems in video games.

The opinion of Saylor is quite clear: “Forza Horizon 5 is the first racing game where I was able to fulfill the dream of driving at 200mph, as I never could in reality. It’s the most accessible chapter of the Forza Horizon franchise and Xbox games in general.“

Saylor also posted a full review to explain well the level of accessibility of Forza Horizon 5.

His opinion was also taken up by Phil Spencer, who thanked him for being a guide whose indications help improve the entire industry.

To get more information, read our Forza Horizon 5 review, in which we wrote:

The tradition of star ratings continues for the Playground Games series here on our pages: also for this Forza Horizon 5 we feel entitled and obliged to offer a very high rating to underline the value of a chapter that has no macroscopic defects and that seems confirm for the umpteenth time the great competence of this development team. If you are looking for an arcade racing game overflowing with activity, with rich multiplayer, an overwhelming amount of content and an astounding technical component, you have finally found it.