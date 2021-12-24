Forza Horizon 5 at the top – Nerd4.life

There classification of the 10 “best” games of 2021 for Metacritic, or those that obtained the highest average ratings during the year, is this one, with an attached “Metascore” average rating:

From Metacritic , site aggregator of reviews by numerous international publications, comes the ranking of games with the highest ratings of 2021 , which he sees in the head Forza Horizon 5 and also Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker as regards the titles properly belonging to 2021, even if the latter is itself an exception as it is in fact an expansion.

As you can see, there are various other titles prior to Forza Horizon 5 and Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, but these are all re-editions or porting of games released previously, while those belonging to 2021 actually start from sixth position.

The first in the standings would be Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, a revised and corrected edition of the splendid ZA / UM RPG released the year before, as well as The House in Fata Morgana was released in 2012 in Japan. Tetris Effect: Connected is a port with additions to the original that arrived in 2018, just as Hades is the PS5 and Xbox Series X conversion of the award-winning 2020 title.

If only games are taken into account released in 2021, therefore, the ranking starts practically from the sixth position, where we find Forza Horizon 5 followed by the two editions of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and then Psychonauts 2.