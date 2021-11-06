Forza Horizon 5 at the top of graphics in 8K video on PC with maximum settings – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 it shows itself at the top of its graphics capabilities in a video taken from the version PC, with the ability to see the gameplay in 8K and with the graphics options set to the maximum, so you have an idea of ​​where you can push the game in the Windows version.

The video comes from the YouTube Digital Dreams channel and can be seen above, with the possibility of selecting the 8K option to see the maximum detail, however keeping in mind that the platform compresses the video with respect to the original quality of the feed coming from PC.

Forza Horizon 5 is currently only available to those who have purchased the Premium version, yet as we have seen there are already 700,000 players online on the new racing game from Playground Games and Microsoft, demonstrating the anticipation that was there for this title.

Returning to the video object of the news, the gameplay is taken from a PC equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, therefore practically the maximum obtainable at the moment on the consumer hardware front, with the possibility of reaching 8K and 60 frames per second. The movie consists of a montage of various gameplay sections recorded in different settings and situations within the large Mexican map that characterizes this new chapter.

For all the information on the game, we refer you to the Forza Horizon 5 review on these pages, remembering however that this is the new game with the highest ratings of 2021, for the moment.