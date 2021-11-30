Forza Horizon 5 bans one player for 8,000 years due to livery • Eurogamer.it

A player of Forza Horizon 5 got a permanent ban due to its custom livery.

As members of the Forza community will know, with each title that passes there are more customization options available for liveries. You can spray a car of any color and even share it with other players, who can download the best creations.

However, it appears that one player has crossed the line. On November 29, a player shared a friend’s experience on Reddit.

“So my friend just told me he got a ban of 8,000 years for one of its liveries. He never received any warnings prior to this ban“.

Attached to the post, which has collected many positive votes, there is an image of both the livery and the announcement of the ban.

The custom design features North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as a “Send Nukes” lettering. There is also an image of the KFC logo and a Pirelli logo with the inscription Pyongyang, the country’s capital.

The next time he tried to play the following message appeared: “Your gamertag has been banned from this feature“, with a note stating that the cancellation date is 12/31/9999.

Someone commented: “It’s worth noting that being banned permanently / until 9999 for a first offense is ridiculously heavy. Temporary bans, of course. But permanent bans should be reserved for those who have already proven they can’t take the warning“.

Another said: “the problem is that those “parody marks” are right next to a hated dictator. In corporate business, this can easily be seen as a huge problem for shareholders and partners“.

Source: Dexerto.