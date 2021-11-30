Tech

Forza Horizon 5 bans one player for 8,000 years due to livery • Eurogamer.it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read

A livery that cost a Forza Horizon 5 player dearly.

A player of Forza Horizon 5 got a permanent ban due to its custom livery.

As members of the Forza community will know, with each title that passes there are more customization options available for liveries. You can spray a car of any color and even share it with other players, who can download the best creations.

However, it appears that one player has crossed the line. On November 29, a player shared a friend’s experience on Reddit.

So my friend just told me he got a ban of 8,000 years for one of its liveries. He never received any warnings prior to this ban“.

Attached to the post, which has collected many positive votes, there is an image of both the livery and the announcement of the ban.

The custom design features North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as a “Send Nukes” lettering. There is also an image of the KFC logo and a Pirelli logo with the inscription Pyongyang, the country’s capital.

3tjs9vnq8e281

The next time he tried to play the following message appeared: “Your gamertag has been banned from this feature“, with a note stating that the cancellation date is 12/31/9999.

Someone commented: “It’s worth noting that being banned permanently / until 9999 for a first offense is ridiculously heavy. Temporary bans, of course. But permanent bans should be reserved for those who have already proven they can’t take the warning“.

Another said: “the problem is that those “parody marks” are right next to a hated dictator. In corporate business, this can easily be seen as a huge problem for shareholders and partners“.

Source: Dexerto.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 21 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Live-action trailer shows us how Master Chief’s grapple was born – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

FIFA breaking with EA: 2K hypothesis to carry on the saga?

4 weeks ago

GTA Trilogy is no longer for sale on PC, what’s going on?

3 weeks ago

On Amazon you can get your team jersey for FREE

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button