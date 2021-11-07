Forza Horizon 5 beats Elden Ring, first in the Steam ranking – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 debuted in first position in the Steam rankings, beating Age of Empires 4 and the preorder of Elden Ring, which has to settle for third place in the top 10 of the Valve platform.

We did not imagine a different outcome for Forza Horizon 5, which already has a million players even though it has not yet come out and which could really give Microsoft great satisfaction in a Christmas perspective, strongly pushing the sales of Xbox.

In the Forza Horizon 5 review we praised the racer developed by Playground Games, out of scale from a technical point of view and equipped with a large number of contents, as well as a setting as beautiful as it is extensive.

The fact that the first two positions of the Steam ranking are occupied by productions of the Xbox Game Studios is certainly significant, confirming a trend that has been going on for some time now and every time surprises those who imagine. Xbox Game Pass as a limit in this sense.

In this regard, Back 4 Blood (review here) is also doing very well, and despite the 90 pieces on the field it remains firmly within the top 10.

Steam, ranking from 1 to 7 November 2021