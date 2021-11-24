Forza Horizon 5 close to the perfect score on Famitsu, well Call of Duty: Vanguard – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 succeeds in conquering even the editorial staff of the most famous Japanese magazine in the field of video games, that is Famitsu, with PC and Xbox gaming significantly approaching the perfect score while not reaching it and also beating Call of Duty: Vanguard.

To tell the truth, it is not too surprising to see a Western game being evaluated very positively by the editorial staff of Famitsu, which has shown in recent years a progressive openness to influences from outside Japan, inevitably, but it is not common anyway. see a rating of 37/40 for arcade racing, let alone exclusive to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC, with Microsoft consoles always struggling to get noticed in this area.

The excellent rating of Forza Horizon 5 takes on even more relevance when seen in comparison with that of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which does however positively with a 32/40. Not bad, but for the scale of values ​​adopted by the magazine it is clear that for the new chapter of the series there seems to be less enthusiasm from the editorial staff.

The only other game reviewed in this issue is Clockwork Aquario, a less well-known but still very interesting game for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, being a very long-standing project by the author of the legendary Wonder Boy, Ryuichi Nishizawa. As we previously reported, the game in question should have been released as early as 1992 but was instead stuck in limbo. Finally, after 28 years, the original authors of the Westone team have managed to recover it, modify it and evolve it, and make it come out on modern platforms: