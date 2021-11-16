Forza Horizon 5 gives a special Porsche Anniversary for the 20 years of Xbox – Nerd4.life

Also Forza Horizon 5 celebrates i 20 years of Xbox in its own way, obviously with a motoring theme, giving all the players involved in the title in question a special Porsche “Anniversary” dedicated to the Microsoft event that took place yesterday.

In these hours, all players should find the car available in their garage, both in Forza Horizon 5 and in Forza Horizon 4, according to reports from various sources. In this case, the car in question is one Porsche 918 Spyder, a particularly coveted car that in this case is characterized by a livery themed with the 20 years of Xbox.

The supercar is black with bright green trim and various symbols reminiscent of the Xbox and the anniversary just ended. Not quite sober, it must be said, but it is still a very interesting addition given the performance that the car is able to guarantee.

To get the special Porsche you probably need to go through the message center in the main menu: here we find a letter concerning the car as a gift, thus allowing you to add the Porsche 918 Spyder among your cars available in the garage. For the rest, we have seen how Forza Horizon 5 has surpassed 8 million players in less than a week from launch and has also surpassed Fortnite in the most played titles on Xbox Live.