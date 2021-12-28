Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and AOE 4 among the most successful games on Steam – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite And Age of Empires 4 are among the most successful games on Steam, according to the data communicated yesterday by Valve regarding the titles that have totaled the highest revenues on the digital platform.

The most successful games of 2021 on Steam therefore see a quarter of the top 12 represented by Microsoft first party productions, despite the fact that the games in question are available at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Benji Sales, always very attentive to the numbers of the gaming industry, highlighted this success on Twitter. “Absurd: 25% of the highest grossing games on Steam are Xbox Game Studios first parties. This really shows how much the PC be one important platform for the future growth of Xbox. ”

Aaron Greenberg spoke in person on the matter, thanking Benji and saying that obviously the credit goes to the developers of the Xbox Game Studios and the many fans around the world who support them.

The top 12 to which reference is made is this, reported in random order and not with the highest income: