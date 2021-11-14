Forza Horizon 5 has exceeded 8 million players – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 has exceeded quota 8 million players. This is a truly remarkable amount, which makes it one of the most played racing games ever, if not the most played ever since it hasn’t even been a week since its official launch.

Such was to be expected success? Hard to say, but given the overall quality of the game, which has been talked about a lot, and given the lack of equally good direct competitors, it was clear to many that it would do just fine. In short, another great hit by Playground Games, which has stolen the show from all the other titles released in recent months.

To get more information, read our Forza Horizon 5 review in which Pierpaolo Greco wrote:

The tradition of star ratings continues for the Playground Games series here on our pages: also for this Forza Horizon 5 we feel entitled and obliged to offer a very high rating to underline the value of a chapter that has no macroscopic defects and that seems confirm for the umpteenth time the great competence of this development team. If you are looking for an arcade racing game overflowing with activity, with rich multiplayer, an overwhelming amount of content and an astounding technical component, you have finally found it.