Forza Horizon 5 has more than 15 million players in two months – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 continues his incredible run by overcoming the 15 million players registered and active in the game, in two months after launch to date, based on what was detected by the counter inside the game.

This is therefore not official data from Playground Games or Microsoft, but the information comes by looking at the amount of registered users present in the Forza Horizon 5 database, which in recent days already reported more than 15 million registered users. This is an impressive result when you consider that the game was launched only two months ago, demonstrating the very rapid spread of this new chapter.

Obviously this cannot be taken as a data corresponding to copies actually sold, given the possibility that there are multiple console accounts and above all the fact that the game is present on Xbox Game Pass, but the Playground title must still have done very well on the market too, considering that it remains firmly in the ranking of best-selling games of Steam, as we also saw in the top ten at the beginning of January 2022.

On the other hand, with Halo Infinite and Age of Empires 4 it continues to be among the most successful games on Steam. In any case, the issue of sales within the context of the Game Pass is of relative importance at this point, but one thing that has emerged with considerable evidence is the great growth of the series in this chapter also compared to what has been achieved by Forza Horizon 4.