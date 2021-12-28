Forza Horizon 5 has reached 14 million players – Nerd4.life

According to the game’s internal count, Forza Horizon 5 reached i 14 million from players, a great achievement for the series. Of course, these are not units sold, given that Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers are also counted, but it is still a considerable figure that shows incontrovertibly the success of the game.

To report the data was the usual FarSight XR-20 who updated his topic on ResetEra. Considering that it took Forza Horizon 4 from October 2018 to August 2019 to reach 12 million players and that Forza Horizon 3 took about two years to achieve a similar result, we are facing yet another demonstration of the growth of the series of Playground Games.

If you want more information about the game, read our Forza Horizon 5 review, in which we wrote:

The tradition of star ratings continues for the Playground Games series here on our pages: also for this Forza Horizon 5 we feel entitled and obliged to offer a very high rating to underline the value of a chapter that has no macroscopic defects and that seems confirm for the umpteenth time the great competence of this development team. If you are looking for an arcade racing game overflowing with activity, with rich multiplayer, an overwhelming amount of content and an astounding technical component, you have finally found it.

Forza Horizon 5 is available for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Xbox One.