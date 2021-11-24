Tech

Forza Horizon 5 how do you pronounce it? Xbox recalls the Italian origins of the name of the series

Shooting a scene from the splendid introductory sequence of Forza Horizon 5, the curators of the Xbox social networks recall with a nice clip the real pronunciation of the term “Forza” and, with it, the Italian origins of the name of the Forza Motorsport series.

In the skit recreated by the managers of the official Xbox Twitter profile you can in fact observe the FH5 intro accompanied by a Google Translate box that makes the right spelling in “Fort-za” of the name of the game pronounced in English.

The Italian origins of the name chosen by Turn10 to launch the Forza Motorsport racing series on Xbox consoles in the distant past 2005, in fact, they have been known for several years now: the same American developers, in January 2019, encouraged fans all over the world of Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Motorsport 7 to practice the pronunciation of the “Italian zeta”, more marked than that usually adopted in Anglo-Saxon countries.

As claimed in the past by the subsidiary of the Xbox Game Studios, behind the decision to adopt the term Forza as a synthesis of their new IP there was the need to combine the tradition of the Bel Paese for cars with the will of American developers to universally express the concept of “force” conjugated to that of “motorsport”, thus merging our love for engines with the talent of those who made Italy the home (among other things) of supercars. Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you can read our review of Forza Horizon 5.

